Manhattan DA Tells Judge He Is Open To Delaying Trump Trial

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told a judge Thursday he would not oppose a 30-day delay in former President Donald Trump’s trial.

The trial for Trump’s hush money case is currently set for March 25, but Bragg indicated in a court filing that he would be open to a short delay to allow the defense to review new records produced by the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO). The USAO produced 31,000 pages of documents Wednesday that “appear to contain” material related to the case and indicated more records will be produced next week, timing Bragg wrote was “a function of defendant’s own delay.”

“Despite having access to those materials since June, defendant raised no concerns to the People about the sufficiency of our efforts to obtain materials from the USAO before last week; instead, defendant waited until January 18 2024 to subpoena additional materials from the USAO and then consented to repeated extensions of the deadline for the USAO’s determination,” he wrote. (RELATED: Trump Asks Judge To Delay New York Hush Money Trial Until After Supreme Court Ruling)

BREAKING: DA Bragg says he’s prepaed to delay Trump’s trial 30 days in response to a belated production of 10s of thousands of pages of evidence from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in NY. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 14, 2024

“Nonetheless, and although the People are prepared to proceed to trial on March 25, we do not oppose an adjournment in an abundance of caution and to ensure that defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials,” Bragg continued. “We therefore notify the Court that we do not oppose a brief adjournment not to exceed 30 days, notwithstanding the People’s compliance with all of our obligations under Article 245.”

Bragg indicted Trump last April on 34 counts for allegedly falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump asked the judge on Monday to put off the trial entirely until the Supreme Court decides on whether he has presidential immunity from prosecution in his separate federal election interference case in Washington, D.C. Oral arguments for Trump’s bid to dismiss his election interference case are scheduled for April 25.

