Get Ready For Snake Meat To Overtake Steak In The Grocery Store

A study published Thursday argued that it would be much better if we all stopped eating steaks and instead focused our diets on snake meat.

Pythons are apparently an amazing source of meat, at least according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. And apparently python is such a great meat, we should all start eating it instead of the foods we love and enjoy, like steak. The researchers focused their arguments on the farming practices associated with pythons. These magnificently enormous beasts only require a small amount of space, the scientists claimed (I think Peta and biologists would disagree), and apparently don’t need much in the way of water or food.

So therefore we should imprison millions of pythons in small spaces with limited food and water because they’d be good for us to eat. While the scientists didn’t explicitly state that python meat will be in the grocery stores any time soon, it seems to be the way the research trended.

New Absolutely Massive Anaconda Species Discovered, And It’s Like Something Out Of A Sci-Fi Story https://t.co/Si7MDDPHaQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 23, 2024

“These animals are extremely good converters of food and particularly protein,” the study’s co-author Patrick Aust, a People for Wildlife conservation specialist, told ABC News. “Literally, they are specialists [at] making the most of very little.” (RELATED: Cutbacks On Medicine, Food, And More Point Toward Financial Crisis)

Python farming is already a normalized practice in parts of Asia, the researchers argued. Will it become part of the norm out here in the West? My God, I hope not. But science may have other ideas. “Over the last two decades, snake farming has expanded,” the study authors argued. “Reptile meat is not unlike chicken: high in protein, low in saturated fats, and with widespread aesthetic and culinary appeal.”

Despite this description, I’m still good on python burger. Thanks.