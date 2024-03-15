Looking At Beautiful Nature Paintings Makes People Racist, Museum Suggests

The Fitzwilliam Museum reportedly came under fire Thursday after claiming that paintings of the British countryside are basically racist.

Apparently looking at paintings of the British landscape evoked dark “nationalist feelings” for someone who writes the information provided to visitors of The Fitzwilliam Museum’s countryside exhibit, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. The Cambridge University-owned institution reportedly went under a significant overhaul of its displays in recent months, and definitely isn’t “woke,” it’s director somewhat randomly insisted.

And yet the gallery displaying works by Constable, Renoir, Monet, Cezanne and others decided to tell visitors the darker side of patriotism is “the implication that only those with a historical tie to the land have a right to belong,” according to The Telegraph. Is it just me or do these display descriptions seem like they’ve been written by the same racist and weird artificial intelligence Google tried to recently launch?

🖌️ The Fitzwilliam Museum has suggested that paintings of the British countryside evoke dark “nationalist feelings” https://t.co/wI1IbQgFdj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 14, 2024

Everyone knows the only thing racist about the British countryside is how much the Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh absolutely hate the English (though this is mostly limited to the context of rugby). (RELATED: ‘The Last Of Us’ Is Apparently Racist Now Because Nothing Can Ever Just Be Cool Anymore)

But some activist group called Wildlife and Countryside Link thinks the British countryside is so racist that they lobbied lawmakers to do something about it, The Telegraph reported. Unfortunately it would appear none of these lawmakers decided to educate the members of this wildlife charity on how bloody stupid they sound.

If you have enough time on your hands to think paintings of the British countryside are racist, then you have enough time to contribute something positive to the world too. I mean, what’s next? Are we going to pave over the natural landscape so some idiot doesn’t feel sad feelings again? Get the heck outta here!

Also, the entirety of Britain was stolen from the Celts by the Romans. Therefore none of you should be there, but we don’t complain about it … often.