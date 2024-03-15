‘They Seem To Not Care’: Daily Caller Reporter Breaks Down Mixed Messages From Republicans On Election Integrity

Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese went on WMAL on Friday to discuss the contrasting concerns between the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and their GOP base and whether the legal efforts pushed by the Republican National Committee (RNC) will help in time for the 2024 election.

Reese appeared on “The Vince Coglianese Show” to discuss her recent report that revealed the efforts the Republican party is attempting to make as the 2024 general election grows closer. The RNC told the Daily Caller that while they are prioritizing legal actions focused on election integrity efforts, they are also attempting to push the “Bank Your Vote” initiative with help from the NRCC. (RELATED: ‘They Are Miles Ahead’: Despite ‘Election Integrity’ Hype, GOP Could Be Walking Into 2024 Legal Buzzsaw)

“So in some ways, it’s easy to understand why we still have states that have interesting laws in place because a lot of Republicans are also focused on kind of playing by Democrats’ rules,” Reese said on the show. “So we reached out to the NRCC after finding out that they were working hand in hand with the RNC on this effort and they sent back an Axios link about their get-out-to-vote efforts, and told me it would be great background information.”

“When we called that out as lazy, [NRCC Spokesperson] Will [Reinert] responded and said, ‘We’ve complained about your coverage several times to editors,” Resse continued. “So to tell you the truth, we really don’t care to engage on pieces we don’t care about to help you guys out.’ So that was just the explanation: that they seem to not care about election integrity efforts and are instead focusing on this get-out-the-vote effort.”

“It’s a real concern because we’ve seen a lot of chatter around this,” Resse added. “I mean we see a ton of talk from former President Trump about this issue and Americans are concerned. Then to see one of the arms, who is purportedly working hand in hand with the RNC and pouring millions into this, is kind of just nailing it in – when a reporter who kind of wants to broadcast their efforts is coming to them with an interview request.”

Coglianese asked Reese about the RNC’s legal efforts and whether the committee will have enough time before November to change some of the GOP’s battleground states. Reese predicted that there could “still” be a chance, due to the RNC’s massive lawsuit push hitting states like Michigan.

“They [RNC] told me that they plan to file a hundred lawsuits in this election cycle before November. So there’s clearly an indication with the RNC that there is still more time to overturn some laws and make some changes,” she said. “They just filed one in Michigan surrounding voter roles, yesterday. So there’s still efforts that are ongoing, which indicates to me that there is still a chance to make a play in these states.”

During the 2020 elections, several states changed their election laws due to the COVID-19 pandemic, later causing reasonable doubt among voters. Many Republicans have since had concerns regarding election integrity efforts, with roughly two-thirds of Republicans and Trump voters stating that they had little confidence that their votes were accurately counted, according to the Center for Election Innovation and Research.