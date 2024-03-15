Tornadoes Likely Cause At Least 4 Deaths In Multiple US States In One Night

A series of probable tornadoes and storms ripped through multiple U.S. states late Thursday night into Friday morning, leaving at least four people dead.

Tornadoes are most likely culprits behind devastation in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas in mid-March, according to the New York Post. Authorities reported at least four deaths but more are expected as emergency crews respond to various scenes throughout each state.

Video taken in Fryburg, Ohio. shows one massive twister making its way through the landscape as lightning flashes in its wake. Two deaths were reported in a trailer park in Logan County, Ohio, the NY Post reported. “Three people have been confirmed dead. We are working on identifying the victims,” Logan County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy Joe Kopus said in a statement.

A powerful tornado touched down in Fryburg, Ohio, last night as a deadly severe storm system made its way through the region. pic.twitter.com/WiNsdb6xF3 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 15, 2024

Footage in Missouri shared on Twitter allegedly shows a cloud swirling as if about to become a major tornado. But the video is so crazy it might be fake.

A swirling cloud descended on St. Charles, Missouri, during a tornado warning this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/u0yloHvR1a — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 15, 2024

Significant injuries were also reported in Winchester, Indiana. Search efforts are still underway for those who may have become trapped or injured in the debris from the storm. Reports suggest thousands of homes and buildings were damaged across the multi-state area.

Hearing reports of causalities from the powerful tornadoes in northwestern Ohio pic.twitter.com/Vjz0anZZQD — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) March 15, 2024

“I’m shaken; it’s overwhelming,” Winchester mayor Bob McCoy said of the situation. “I heard what sounded like a train, and then I started hearing sirens.”

McCoy and his wife hid inside a closet during the devastating event. "I've never heard that sound before; I don't want to hear it again," he added.

The storms were so large there are apparently places burning in other small towns in Indiana where power lines were downed, some through people’s front windows. Further investigations are required to know the exact size and number of tornadoes. For now, pray for all those impacted.