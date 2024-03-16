Suspect Barricaded With Hostages After 3 Killed In Major City Suburb

Several people were shot and killed in a Pennsylvania suburb on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order for residents and leading to a hostage situation in New Jersey, according to several reports.

Three people were reportedly shot and killed in Falls Township, a community located about 30 minutes away from Philadelphia by car, according to local outlet FOX 29. Authorities have identified a suspect, 26-year-old Andre Gordon, who subsequently barricaded himself with hostages, officials said during a Saturday afternoon press conference.

Gordon is alleged to have killed two members of his family and injured another, authorities said during the Saturday afternoon press conference. It is unclear what connection he may have had with the third person he allegedly murdered. (RELATED: Eviction Notice Devolves Into Police Shootout, Leaves One Deputy Injured)

Gordon subsequently fled the area to Trenton, New Jersey, in a stolen vehicle, where he is currently barricaded in a residence and holding hostages, officials said during the Saturday afternoon press conference.

Officers first responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the Philadelphia suburb sometime before 9:00 a.m. EST Saturday, according to FOX 29. Gordon allegedly shot and killed two people at that property, before moving to another property in the area and killing a third person at that location.

Gordon then allegedly stole a car at gunpoint in the parking lot of a nearby Dollar General store, stealing the car but leaving its owner unharmed, according to FOX29. The stolen vehicle was later spotted in Trenton, prompting a police response and subsequent hostage situation.

Authorities said that they have had some level of previous contact with Gordon in the past during the press conference. Law enforcement did not specify how many hostages have been taken.

Editor’s Note: This story’s headline has been updated to reflect latest developments. This is a developing story and will be updated.

