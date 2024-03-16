Woman Claims She Found Vial Of Human Blood In Her Shein Order

A Tennessee woman took to TikTok to share how her excitement over her new dress turned to horror after she allegedly discovered a vial of blood and an unrelated item inside her Shein package Tuesday.

Anna Elliott posted on the social media platform to share the unsettling discovery with her followers. Her video, which claims she found a vial of human blood alongside a can of dented Mexican beans in her Shein clothing order, went viral, amassing over seven million views.

“I just received a package from Shein that contained a vial of human blood from a testing company. It had no name, no doctor’s office, no date,” she said in the video.

Elliott then reportedly reached out to a testing company to ask about the vial.

“The lady from the testing company said they are trying to track it down. She said that it was completely mishandled and that they don’t even ship blood to residents. They only ship blood back and forth between doctors.”

Elliott then reportedly handed over the vial to local authorities who intend to examine the vial for its contents and will contact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with their findings. (RELATED: Severe ‘Flesh-Eating’ Infections Increasing Across Parts Of America, CDC Warns)

A Shein spokesperson responded to the incident.

“When we were made aware that a customer received a package that had been tampered with, we launched an immediate investigation,” the clothing company said in statement, the New York Post reported. “This indicated when the package completed our quality control process and left our facility it contained only the SHEIN items ordered. We will continue actively supporting the customer in her continued investigation into what occurred once her package left a SHEIN facility.”