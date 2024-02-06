Severe ‘Flesh-Eating’ Infections Increasing Across Eastern United States, CDC Warns

Well, this isn’t what you wanna see…

In 2023, there was an increase of severe “flesh-eating” infections in three states on the East Coast, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Taking place in New York, North Carolina and Connecticut, the increase of infections “occurred in the wake of record-breaking U.S. heat waves,” according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Sea surface temperatures that are above average are also receiving blame.

Named Vibrio vulnificus, the bacteria that causes the “flesh-eating” infection is found in undercooked and raw seafood. If put into the human body, it can cause gastrointestinal infection resulting in fever, watery diarrhea, vomiting and also sepsis. (RELATED: WARNING: It Appears That We’re In For One Hell Of A Violent Hurricane Season In 2024)

The bacteria, which causes necrotizing fasciitis, can also come into the body via an open wound.

“Although these cases reported during July–August cannot be solely attributed to the heat waves, the relationship between vibriosis incidence and environmental conditions favorable to Vibrio growth, namely elevated water surface temperatures and low salinity, is well-documented,” adds the CDC’s report.

“As coastal water temperatures increase,V. vulnificus infections are expected to become more common,” warns the CDC.

Aged between 37-84, a total of 11 people were affected in 2023, with five of them dying — three following septic shock. North Carolina had the most cases with seven, while New York and Connecticut had two apiece.

Be safe, ladies and gentlemen. Be safe.