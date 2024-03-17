GOP Senator Squirms As NBC Host Presses Him On Trump Support

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy squirmed Sunday as NBC host Kristen Welker pressed him on whether he plans to support former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Trump secured the 2024 Republican nomination Tuesday evening after surpassing the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) required 1,215 delegate threshold as a result of wins in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington and Hawaii. Cassidy refused to say whether he would vote for Trump as the Republican nominee, repeatedly stating that he plans to “vote for a Republican for the presidency of the United States.”

“Let me ask you about former Vice President Mike Pence,” Welker said. “As you know, he made a lot of headlines at the end of this week when he came out and said he’s not going to endorse his former boss, Donald Trump. It comes as a number of Trump critics from Mitch McConnell to Chris Sununu, Brian Kemp have said they are going to endorse Donald Trump. I know you’ve gotten this question a lot, but now that he’s the presumptive nominee, I have to ask: Will you endorse Donald Trump, senator?”

“I’m smiling because, uh, this keeps my streak, my streak unbroken on ‘Meet The Press’ where I’m asked a question, either this, or similar to that. In fact, my staff had an over-under as to how long that would take,” Cassidy replied. “Uh, at this point, all I will say is that I plan to vote for a Republican for the uh, for the presidency of the United States.”

“Well, I have to continue the streak and ask you a couple of follow-ups to try to get an answer out of you, senator. Just again, will you endorse him?” Welker asked. “Are—”

“But you have an answer,” Cassidy interrupted.

“Are you ruling it out? I didn’t hear you say yes you’re going to endorse him,” the NBC host continued.

“Again, uh, no, the answer I’m gonna give and the answer I’ve given consistently whenever asked on this on ‘Meet The Press’ is that I plan to vote for a Republican for the presidency of the United States,” the senator said.



Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News Friday afternoon that he will not endorse Trump in the 2024 election. Pence said his stance should come as “no surprise” due to his “profound differences” from Trump. (RELATED: Donald Trump Endorses GOP Gubernatorial Candidate, Says He’s ‘Martin Luther King On Steroids’)

“You haven’t endorsed him yet” Welker responded. “Do you have any plans at this—”

“And I’ve answered that, and I’ve answered this question so many times before, by the way. I’ve answered this question so many times before. Uh, every show wants to, on their, on their show,” Cassidy said, laughing. “But anyway, that, that’s my answer.”

“I hear you. This week’s a little different because he did just become the presumptive nominee,” Welker said. “So you don’t have any plans right now to endorse him. You plan to endorse and vote for, as you say, a Republican. Will you vote for Donald Trump or are you going to write in a name?” Welker pressed.

“Really good, Kristen. But I plan to vote for a Republican for the presidency of the United States,” Cassidy reiterated.

“You’re not, you’re not going to tell us. You — would you rule out voting for Donald Trump? Let me ask you that. Is it off the table for you?” Welker asked.

“You know, I think, you know, you’re kinda beating a dead horse right now,” the senator said. “I’ve been very explicit in what my answer is. And I’ve answered this in greater detail in times past. Uh, and so I’m just gonna stay with what I just said. I plan to vote for a Republican for the presidency of the United States.”

Trump has acquired endorsements from several Republican politicians with whom he has had strained relationships, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who previously supported failed GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.