Donald Trump Endorses GOP Gubernatorial Candidate, Says He’s ‘Martin Luther King On Steroids’

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for governor of the state Saturday, describing the gubernatorial candidate as “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

Trump likened Robinson, who is Black, to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. during a rally in Greensboro, the Associated Press (AP) reported. He introduced the gubernatorial candidate to the crowd before issuing his praise and endorsement in the North Carolina Republican primary.

“I heard him coming in on the plane. I was listening, and I said to the people on the plane, ‘Watch this. This is Martin Luther King on steroids,'” Trump told the audience.

Trump says Mark Robinson, GOP candidate for North Carolina Governor, is “MLK Jr. on steroids”

Trump says Mark Robinson, GOP candidate for North Carolina Governor, is "MLK Jr. on steroids"

Trump said Robinson did not know how to respond when he was compared to the civil rights leader, according to the outlet. The GOP frontrunner told the lieutenant governor he “should like it.”

“I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two,” Trump told Robinson. “You should like it.”

Robinson was named as one of several North Carolina candidates who have Trump’s “complete and total endorsement” ahead of Super Tuesday. The former president said Robinson is an “incredible gentleman” who is a “great, natural speaker,” the AP reported.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson rallies the crowd to support Donald Trump for president:

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson rallies the crowd to support Donald Trump for president:

"We are in a dangerous situation. Never before has America been in peril like she is right now. But never before has America had an answer like we have right now in Donald J. Trump."

The lieutenant governor said he was “humbled” to receive Trump’s endorsement for governor. Robinson added he anticipates working with the GOP frontrunner to “lead our United Republican ticket to victory in November, and get our state and country back on track,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Very Unique Kind Of Black Folks’: MSNBC Panel, Citing Racism, Raises Concerns With Trump’s Appeal To Black Voters)

Robinson faces competition from other two GOP primary candidates, North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell and trial attorney Bill Graham, who both seek to cast doubt on the lieutenant governor’s ability to win the general election in November, the outlet reported.

Democratic voters will also select a gubernatorial nominee Tuesday, deciding between North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who was endorsed by Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, and former state Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan.