Joe Scarborough Deletes Trump ‘Bloodbath’ Post After Reply From Elon Musk

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough deleted a social media post about Trump’s “bloodbath” remark after receiving a reply from Elon Musk.

Former President Donald Trump said at a Saturday rally in Ohio that there would be a “bloodbath” for the country while railing against jobs in the auto industry being offshored to other countries under the Biden administration. Musk responded to Scarborough, who then deleted his own post, after the “Morning Joe” host posted footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot on X.

“Donald Trump’s America. And he’s proud of it,” Scarborough wrote in the now-deleted post. “Promised another ‘bloodbath’ if he loses again.”

“Jan 6 was not a ‘bloodbath’ by any definition and Trump was referring to job losses in the auto industry when he used that word. Your post is extremely misleading,” Musk replied.

Morning Joe deleted his post after being humiliated by Elon 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O1t5xP5wnv — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2024

Trump’s “bloodbath” comment was made as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee riffed about how countries like Mexico and China are financially benefitting from President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle (EV) policies. (RELATED: Take A Look At Mika And Joe’s Faces As Their Heads Pretty Much Explode Over Trump’s Border Speech)

“Mexico has taken, over a period of thirty years, 34% of the automobile manufacturing business in our country. Think of it, it went to Mexico,” Trump told an audience of his supporters. “China now is building a couple of massive plants where they’re gonna build the cars in Mexico and think, they think that they’re gonna sell those cars into the United States with no tax at the border.”

“Let me tell you something. To China, if you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends, but he understands the way I deal,” he continued. “Those big, monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re gonna get that, you’re gonna not hire Americans; and you’re gonna sell the cars to us — no. We’re gonna put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line. And you’re not gonna be able to sell those cars.”

“If I get elected — now if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it. Its gonna be a bloodbath for the country, that’ll be the least of it. But they’re not gonna sell those cars, they’re building massive factories,” Trump said.

Since the mainstream media falsely claims that Donald Trump warned of a “bloodbath” if he loses the 2024 election, I encourage you to listen to what he actually said and what he was referring to and draw your own conclusion: the automobile industry and the loss of jobs. WATCH pic.twitter.com/txlK67Etjm — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 17, 2024

Some autoworkers represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union are worried that Biden’s support for EVs will eliminate tens of thousands of jobs. Biden has made union support a key part of his campaign and presidential policy, putting the president on the rocks with union workers as he pushed to have half of all new car sales in the U.S. be electric by 2030.