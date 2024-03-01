Take A Look At Mika And Joe’s Faces As Their Heads Pretty Much Explode Over Trump’s Border Speech

“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski lost it Friday over former President Donald Trump’s speech at the southern border.

Both Trump and President Joe Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday on dueling trips as the influx of illegal migrants entering the country becomes a major campaign issue. Trump delivered a speech from Eagle Pass, Texas, before Biden made remarks from Brownsville, Texas, a slower border section. (RELATED: ‘Where Were Democrats Then?’: Fox News Host Cuts Off Democrat Rep Voicing Concern Over Border Crisis)

Scarborough and Brzezinski unloaded on the GOP frontrunner, calling his supporters “stupid” for backing a candidate who “can’t complete a sentence.”

“What are we supposed to do with that? Why do — People are actually voting. Is there really one person voting for that guy? Who’s — How stupid would you have to be?” Scarborough exclaimed.

“I can’t. I mean. Truly foreign language,” Brzezenski chimed in while making disgusted gestures. “Not just foreign language. Truly foreign.”

“He can’t complete a sentence. He can’t complete a thought,” Scarborough continued. “He talks about — ‘Crooked Joe is the, uh, blood of countless victims. This is a vicious violation.’ I mean, he just, again.”

Trump blamed Biden for the border crisis in his speech, blasting the administration over the murder of 22-year-old University of Georgia (UGA) student Laken Riley by an illegal migrant. Biden, who faces rising concerns about his mental fitness, did not mention Riley’s death during his remarks. The president turned his back to the podium and walked away as he was asked about the nursing student’s murder.

“Does he even, like, think about what he’s gonna say? Does somebody give him a little piece of paper or something?” Brzezinski said about Trump. “Like, because that, that’s clear he doesn’t. He doesn’t think.”

Biden reportedly relies on cheat sheets to help call on donors with pre-screened questions while also using cards to help him provide an answer, people familiar with the process told Axios. The reliance on the cheat sheets amplified concerns about the 81-year-old’s ability to seek a second term as president.

Brzezinski said Trump was “trying to be nasty.” Scarborough agreed, stating that the Republican candidate spoke like a “five-year-old.”

“That guy, this guy is pitching 72 miles an hour down the middle of a plane,” Scarborough said.

“He’s lying as he always does when he talks about the border,” the MSNBC host continued. “When he ran and was talking about the border wall, Barack Obama and Joe Biden had illegal border crossings on the southern border at a 50-year low. He’s just making this stuff up. Every day.”