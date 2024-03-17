Stephen A. Smith Takes Aim At Biden, Dems Use Of ‘Lawfare’ Against Trump

Stephen A. Smith took aim at President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party Saturday, blasting them for their use of “lawfare” against former President Donald Trump.

Smith, who admitted that he doesn’t “often” give Trump credit, said that the former president clinched the 2024 Republican presidential nomination despite Biden and the Democrats “using the legal system” to advance their “political agenda.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, there’s so much to get into,” Smith said. “I’m not going to do it. I’m going to simply say this: Trump is kicking the Democrats… you know what. Ninety-one charges, four indictments, 91 counts against him. He’s been impeached twice. And he still ran away with the GOP nomination. It was a cakewalk.”

“You can’t touch him. And now he’s thrown in this salvo. He said, ‘Yo, why don’t you come beat me? Stop engaging in lawfare and using the legal system to push your political agenda. Come beat me.’ That’s what he did,” Smith continued. “I do sports most of the time. That’s the kind of language we want to hear, ain’t it?”(RELATED: ‘Wink Wink, Nod Nod’: MSNBC Legal Analyst Says Trump Trial Schedule Has ‘No Intention’ Of Playing Out’)

“You know what his ultimate argument is? The GOP nomination. Because if he is all of these things, why should he be allowed to be the GOP nominee? He’s going to use that and say, ‘I must be innocent. It’s them. It’s not me.’ And at least 74 million people, based on the numbers stemming from the 2020 election, are going to side with him. What about the 81 plus million that once sided with Biden? You sure they don’t show up to help him beat Trump with the way things are in the streets of America right now?” Smith asked. “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Trump has been indicted four times, facing 91 criminal charges in total. Despite this, the judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Trump and his co-defendants dismissed six counts of the indictment Wednesday. Trump was also impeached and acquitted in the Senate twice.