Drag Queen Previously Invited To Pride Event Hosted By Kamala Harris Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults

Multiple people have come forward with sexual assault allegations against prominent drag queen and actor, Star Shangela, who previously attended a Pride event hosted by Kamala Harris.

The former RuPaul’s Drag Race star, whose real name is Darius Pierce, was the subject of a previous police report, according to RollingStone. Court documents said Pierce was accused of raping a producer from the show “We’re Here.” Five people independently reported they were allegedly assaulted by the famous drag queen.

One of the alleged victims claimed to have gotten so drunk that they vomited in a hotel bed moments before Pierce allegedly assaulted them in the soiled sheets, according to RollingStone. Production assistant Daniel McGarrigle also filed a lawsuit alleging he was raped by the star.

He said he woke up to Pierce allegedly “rubbing his penis against his buttocks, attempting to insert himself into his anus,” according to the outlet. The lawsuit against Pierce went on to claim Pierce allegedly thrust into McGarrigle while saying, “I know you want it, and you’re going to take it,” according to RollingStone.

Vice President Kamala Harris invited Pierce to speak as Shangela at a Pride Month event she hosted at her own home, in 2022.

Pierce made history as being the first person to attend an event at the residence of the vice president while in drag, according to People. It’s not clear if the allegations against the star were known at the time.

McGarrigle consequently filed a civil lawsuit against Pierce and his employer, Buckingham Television.

The five alleged victims said they were allegedly assaulted between the ages of 18 to 23. Nearly all the accusers said it took them months to realize what had really happened to them, according to RollingStone.

The alleged assaults spanned from 2012 to 2018 and reportedly unfolded in Louisiana, Texas, California and the United Kingdom, according to Rolling Stone.

Pierce has a number of accolades under the Star Shangela persona. The drag queen starred in “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the television series “Dancing With the Stars” and received a White House invitation for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

Pierce, through lawyer Andrew Brettler, reportedly called the allegations against the star “false and unsupported by any evidence or reliable witness testimony,” claiming that there were “significant problems with purported accusers’ accounts.” (RELATED: Shania Twain Says She’s Inspired By Drag Queens)

Brettler insisted his client “adamantly denies ever engaging in nonconsensual sex,” according to RollingStone.

All parties reached a settlement in February and the case was reportedly dismissed.