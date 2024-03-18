90s Star Mira Sorvino Tears Up As She Says Turning Down Harvey Weinstein Stifled Her Career

Mira Sorvino spoke through her tears Sunday as she explained how her career came to a grinding halt after she turned down Harvey Weinstein’s alleged advances.

The Academy-Award winning actress explained that while she was on the rise, her experiences with Weinstein allegedly changed the trajectory of her career. She spoke on a 90s Con panel Sunday, alongside Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, and explained her alleged hardships in Hollywood, according to People.

“For a time, I had a lot of wonderful offers, and then, my career was stifled by Harvey Weinstein,” she said.

The “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” star explained how she began to gain fame in the 90s, but then suddenly, she said it was snatched away.

“When I was nominated versus won, there were clauses in my contracts that were present at the time that ‘if she wins, she gets this …’ But I definitely got more money because I made $10,000 for the film I won the Oscar for,” she said. “I moved into a different echelon at that point.”

“For me, it was definitely an upgrade in terms of scripts being offered, but I was basically not known before. I mean, it was my 10th film, but I wasn’t a household name.”

“I had some press on a few different projects, like Quiz Show and Barcelona, but people didn’t really know who I was. So it turned me through that Oscar season into a known actress rather than an unknown actress,” she said, according to People.

Sorvino won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1996 for “Mighty Aphrodite,” but she didn’t stay in the spotlight for long after her alleged encounters with Weinstein, according to People.

“So, I stopped doing [major] studio movies after 1998,” she said.

Sorvino broke down in tears.

She apologized to the crowd for losing her composure as she recalled what happened when she didn’t comply with Weinstein’s alleged demands.

Sorvino said she “rejected him the third time.”

Mira Sorvino attends the “Drowning” red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival on October 20, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF

The famous actress was one of many women who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein.

“I stopped being a viable movie actress,” she said. “I still did indies and I still did television, but that was very hard.”

Sorvino said she “didn’t know at the time what was happening” to her career. and it took her a while to figure out why the roles dried up. (RELATED: Masseuse Sues Knicks Owner, Alleges He Trafficked Her to Harvey Weinstein: REPORT)

Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in 2020 and is serving a lengthy jail sentence.