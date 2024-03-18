Three Dead And One Child Injured After SUV Slams Into San Francisco Bus Stop, Police Say

Three people were killed and a third severely injured when an SUV reportedly slammed into a bus stop in San Francisco, city authorities confirmed Sunday.

A Mercedes SUV crashed into a bus stop in the West Portal area of the city on Saturday afternoon, authorities stated, according to The Associated Press (AP). One adult and one child were reportedly declared deceased at the scene, with a second adult later succumbing to her injuries in hospital, according to police.

San Francisco Third person dead, infant in critical condition after West Portal bus shelter crash, police say Officials said a woman had died at the hospital and an infant remained in critical condition following a horrific crash in which an SUV slammed into a Muni bus stop… pic.twitter.com/lizyNL6Q7I — Abhay( मोदी परिवार ) (@AstuteGaba) March 18, 2024

Another child was in a critical condition at a local hospital, and the alleged driver of the vehicle was injured, law enforcement stated, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. The city’s mayor, London Breed, posted her condolences to the victims and their families Saturday on X, describing the scene she visited as “heartbreaking.”

Today there was a tragic collision in West Portal. Two lives were lost, including a child. Three more are in the hospital. I’ve just visited the scene and it is heartbreaking. We will share more information when we can, but now our focus is on the victims and their families. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2024

Flowers and tributes were posted at the site of the collision by tearful friends and locals on Sunday, the outlet reported. Although the names of the deceased have reportedly not yet been released by police, one of the bereaved gathered at the bus stop, Rogerio Faleiro, identified a family he knew among the victims.

‘They were an amazing family,’ he stated, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Faleiro reportedly added that the man was 40 years old, his wife’s age was 38 and their toddler was a year old. Their baby has lived three months, he continued, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Teen Killed, Four Others Injured In Bus Stop Shooting Near Daycare Center)