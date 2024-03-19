REPORT: AMBER Alert Ends In Grief After Bodies Of Mom And Son Discovered

An Amber alert ended in grief in Texas after the bodies of a mom and her 3-year-old son were discovered Tuesday, Fox 7 reported.

Authorities confirmed that they discovered two bodies in a ditch on the outskirts of a local park, according to Fox 7. The bodies found were identified as 32-year-old Savannah Samantha Kriger and her toddler son, Kaiden Kriger. Savannah reportedly left work early Monday to take her son Kaiden from daycare to a doctor’s appointment.

They were last seen leaving the daycare in their white 2023 Lincoln Aviator at about 2 p.m. The car was later found empty near a park, the outlet stated. The Amber alert for their disappearance ended Tuesday morning when police found their bodies. Early evidence points to a fight, with signs of gunshots, making investigators think it might be a murder-suicide, Fox 7 reported. However, the police are still looking into the details of their deaths and aren’t looking for anyone else involved at the moment. (RELATED: Missing Black Children Get Their Own Amber Alert Under New California Law)

“Throughout the night, we were searching the area, and we were able to get some phone pings out in this area here, during the night, and we were able to find Savannah’s vehicle out here at the park and that vehicle was recovered. Utilizing SAPD Eagle and Park Police, we were not able to find them last night in the park. The plan was to wait until daybreak and resume the search,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in the press briefing.

The investigation deepened after the custody dispute between Savannah and the father of her child was revealed by authorities, as reported by Fox 7. A court hearing was scheduled for the day following the discovery of the bodies.

“There been some sort of a custody battle going on ongoing with the custody of the baby. And there was concerns from family members that they were not able to make contact with. There was some concern that her phone was going straight to voicemail,” Salazar said.