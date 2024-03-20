Manhattan School Board District Proposes Resolution That Could Ban Trans Competitors In Female Sports

Manhattan’s largest school board district has proposed a resolution that could potentially lead to a prohibition of transgender athletes in women’s sports, New York Post reported.

The Community Education Council for District 2 is set to vote Wednesday on a proposal. This proposal calls for the city’s Department of Education (DOE) to conduct a public evaluation of its current policy, which permits transgender girls to participate in women’s sports teams, according to the New York Post.

Council member Leonard Silverman pointed out the importance of parent engagement in the conversation and recognized the complexity of finding a universally pleasing solution. Although the resolution stops short of directly advocating for a ban on transgender athletes in girls’ sports, council member Maud Maron, one of the resolution’s sponsors and a known advocate for such restrictions, views the proposal as a starting point for broader discussions on eligibility in girls’ sports, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Major Org Celebrates Female Athletes At Nation’s Capitol While Pushing For Men In Women’s Sports)

Manhattan’s largest neighborhood school board district is trying to pass a resolution that could lead to a ban on “transgender” athletes participating in women’s sports. [In quotation marks because they haven’t really changed genders, because you can’t change gender.] Community… pic.twitter.com/JWPhM4c8Vb — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) March 20, 2024

“The gender guidelines apply to all students, so all students should have had a say in developing them,” Maron told New York Post. “True inclusivity means listening to everyone and listening to ideas you may not agree with. The resolution is advisory and merely asks for a review and redrafting of the gender guidelines after input from more stakeholders.”

The DOE, however, has reiterated its stance on gender inclusivity. “At New York City Public Schools, all students have the right to have their gender, gender identity, and gender expression recognized and respected,” the DOE said in a statement, New York Post reported. “In our schools, every student can participate in sports and competitive athletics in accordance with their gender identity, and we prohibit any exclusion of students based on their gender identity or expression.”