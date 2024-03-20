Recent National Champ Virginia’s Complete Fall From Grace With All-Time Awful March Madness Performance

Virginia basketball is an embarrassment.

Outside of their 2019 National Championship, the massive program has bounced their first game in the tournament in four of their past five appearances.

Virginia Basketball Recent NCAA Tournament Results: 2024: Lost first game

2023: Lost first game

2022: No bid

2021: Lost first game

2019: Won National Championship

2018: Lost first game As a fan, would you take that deal? — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 20, 2024



Their ineptitude reached its nadir when, Tuesday night, they suffered an abominable loss to Colorado State, failing to score even 50 points in the 67-42 drubbing.

They literally only scored 14 points in the first half.

Virginia is a truly disgusting basketball team.



The First Four loss marks their earliest exit in tournament history, a feat that was tough to accomplish considering their numerous first-round exits in recent years, but Tony Bennett’s squad still managed to pull off the improbable.

They’ve managed to lose in style for six years running now. In 2018 they became the first ever number one seed to be knocked off by a 16 seed when they lost to small school University of Maryland, Baltimore County in a 20-point stunner.

Their First Four exit has me wondering, is this even the same program that won the natty just five years ago? The Associated Press doesn’t seem to think so. (RELATED: Race-Baiting Reporter Tells Major Basketball Program’s Coach He’s Been ‘Put On The Hot Seat By The White Media’)

The Cavaliers came into the season unranked after peaking as the nation’s number two team last year and finishing the season ranked 14th after, again, getting bounced in the first round of the tournament.

They did make a few brief appearances on the list this year, peaking at 21 in the Feb. 12 edition of the poll, but they will undoubtedly finish outside the top 25 this year for the second time in the last three years.

It’s time to face the facts. 2019 was an anomaly. This is not an elite program. It’s not even second-tier. You can’t get bounced in your first game year after year and still garner the respect of the fans. The proof is in the puddin’ and this puddin’ just ain’t it. Sorry, Cavs fans. Better luck next year.