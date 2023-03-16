No. 13 Furman Takes Out No. 4 Virginia In First Stunning Upset Of March Madness

WOW! WOW! WOW!

The No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers squared off against the No. 13 Furman Paladins in the first round of the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament. In fact, it was one of the very first games of the tourney, and it immediately got Madness started off with, well, madness.

With just four seconds left in the game, JP Pegues caught a long pass from Garrett Hien after he stole the ball off of a bad Virginia throw, which led to Pegues hitting a game-winning three to clinch the 68-67 win for the Paladins and score the massive upset over the Cavaliers. Furman now moves on to the second round where they will play the winner of No. 5 San Diego State and No. 12 Charleston.

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why they call it March Madness.

Wow … this is why we love March Madness.

Now I’m not gonna lie, the Cavaliers’ loss stings for me a little bit. Not only is Virginia my home state, but more importantly, this is the third time in the past few years that they’ve busted my bracket. Here we go again. I had UVA going all the way to the Elite Eight, so here we are just hours into March Madness, and my bracket is already done for. (RELATED: Preston Spradlin Looks Back In Absolute Disbelief (And Pain) After Referee Ted Valentine Smacks Him Hard On The Butt)

So March Madness … so, so March Madness.