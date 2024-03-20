NFL Corner Cam Sutton Might Be On The Run After Sheriffs Issued Arrest Warrant

Hillsborough County Sheriffs have been searching for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton since they issued an arrest warrant for him on March 7, a spokesperson told ESPN on Wednesday.

Florida Sheriffs issued the arrest warrant over his alleged involvement in a domestic violence case, according to ESPN.

Early on March 7, police responded to a call at a home in Lutz, Florida, where Sutton had allegedly battered a woman and fled the scene, according to ESPN.

They charged him with Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence, according to a Wednesday tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29. He is wanted for Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of… pic.twitter.com/uwn7H0sSXo — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

The woman he is accused of battering has bruises all over her body, according to ESPN.

Police have been unable to locate Sutton at his home in Pinellas County, and he hasn’t responded to “frequent calls” from authorities, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Phil Martello told ESPN.

“We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning,” the Lions said in a statement, according to ESPN. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

The Lions signed Sutton to a three-year, $33 million deal prior to the 2023 season. He’d spent the first six years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.