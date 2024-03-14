Grittiest NFL Coach Dan Campbell Snags Well Deserved Detroit Lions Extension

The Detroit Lions announced they’re signing head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes to multi-year extensions in a Thursday morning tweet.

“We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons,” Lions owner Sheila Hamp said in a statement. “They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field.”

All us 🤝 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 14, 2024



Motor City Dan is back!

After delivering Detroit their best season in decades, Campbell will be manning their sidelines through the 2027 season after the franchise made this fantastic decision. (RELATED: Star Receiver Inks Massive Deal After Betting On Himself)

In 2021 Campbell took over a team that had posted three straight double-digit losing seasons. He immediately captivated the football world when he told us, in his opening press conference in Detroit, that he was going to coach a team that would bite people’s kneecaps off. Electric.

After a miserable opening salvo season, in which his squad went 3-13-1, Campbell’s Lions bounced back in a big way. In 2022 they finished 9-8, their first winning record in five years. Then, last season, Campbell delivered the best season for the Lions in over three decades. The team finished 12-5, their best finish since 1992. And to top it off he steered them to their first playoff win since that 1992 season. So, signing him long-term is a real no-brainer.

Campbell is by far my favorite coach in the NFL. He’s raw. Honest. Wears his heart on his sleeve. The former NFL tight end is a real player’s coach. His guys rave about him.

“When he says something, you listen because he knows what he’s talking about. And he’s done it,” tight end Brock Wright told the Washington Post in January.

“Every time he speaks to me it hits differently,” star tackle Penei Sewell also told the Post.

The future is very bright in Detroit.