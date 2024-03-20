ROOKE: There’s An Even Bigger Victim Than Donald Trump Of New York’s Sham Of A Legal System

The left is gleefully reporting that former President Donald Trump cannot secure a bond to pay the $454 million judgment in the case New York State Attorney General Letitia James brought against him.

They are so blinded by their hatred for the man who dared to run and win in 2016 that they decided to do whatever is necessary to take him down. This mentality will hurt the very country they claim to be defending with their tactics.

Trump can’t find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the $454 million judgment in the NY AGs civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court. Trump’s attorneys said he has approached 30 underwriters to back the bond via @KaraScannell — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 18, 2024

During Trump’s first term, the norms and procedures protecting American citizens from unjust targeting were thrown out the window. The liberal media and U.S. intelligence agencies aided in these lies by pushing hoaxes like the Russian collusion story to make an innocent man look guilty enough to be put behind bars … or, at the very least, kicked out of office.

These attacks ramped up when Trump announced he’d be running for reelection in 2024. After their two sham impeachments failed to kick the spirit out of him, the Democrats turned to lawfare in hopes it would finish the job. (ROOKE: One American Badass Outshines Biden In The Best Way Possible)

Disgraced journalist Dan Rather went from being an elite CBS anchor in 2004 to an unhinged political shit poster on his substack called Steady.

In his recent post, “The (High) Price of Humiliation,” the reader can almost audibly hear Rather’s cackling as he writes about Trump’s inability to receive another bond after successfully securing one for the $91 million judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

Never forget the difference between these demons and people with their souls intact: we want them to be saved. They want us dead, preferably in as painful a manner possible. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 20, 2024

“Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed billionaire, cannot secure a bond to cover a $454 million judgment against him. This could mean the seizure of any number of his properties as soon as next week. One can imagine how humiliating this is for the Republican frontrunner, a man who wears his net worth on his sleeve and whose self-worth is intrinsically tied to money,” Rather wrote, while likely salivating over the prospect of Trump’s demise.

Some part of them must realize that what they are doing goes far beyond removing a political rival from the board. In their zeal to take down Trump, they are destroying the U.S. justice system. The left can’t help but allow their hatred for Trump to blind them to the harms of weaponizing the court system. (ROOKE: The DOD Is Proving Far Too Sexually Compromised To Be Trusted)

“Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary cautioned against any attempt by the NY attorney general to seize Trump’s assets on CNN and Fox News on Tuesday. “This may be great for the attorney general, but this is not good for America,” O’Leary said during a heated debate on CNN.

While on Fox News’s “Outnumbered,” he called the case against Trump an “attack on America,” arguing that it was terrible for the “American brand.”

“You think about America. The reason this is the number one economy on Earth is that we have laws and, we have due process, and we have property rights. It attracts foreign capital from around the world,” O’Leary said. “All of that is being shaken to the core here. The concept of seizing assets on a 30-day bond number has never been issued. No insurance company has ever issued anything near this, so there’s no chance it was gonna happen. And only giving 30 days’ notice in time, that’s a really bad message, and I think New Yorkers should think well past Trump, whether he’s president or not or either this attorney general is gone [in] four or not, it’s irrelevant.”

NEW: Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary slams AG Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron seizing Donald Trump’s assets ‘like in Venezuela or Cuba’ during heated CNN shouting match. “This may be great for the attorney general, but this is not good for America.” “Forget about Trump. You… pic.twitter.com/yzb6YhPKfc — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 19, 2024

“This is case setting against the American brand. The most stable country on Earth anywhere to put capital for a long period of time, particularly in real estate, is the United States of America,” he added. “This is an assault on what we believe to be core, and I find it extraordinary. I think it’s very troubling. It has absolutely nothing to do with Donald Trump at this point, in my view, and it is completely bipartisan. This is an attack on America, and I don’t how you can look at it any other way.” (ROOKE: Congress Mindlessly Opens The Gates For Deep State ‘Trojan Horse’)

O’Leary is correct. No clear-eyed American can look at these political indictments against Trump and still believe that the U.S. justice system is an impartial arbiter without fear or favor.