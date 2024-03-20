Three Idaho Correctional Officers Shot During Prison Breakout, Authorities Say

Idaho law enforcement is on the hunt for two suspects Wednesday after three correctional officers ended up shot in a prison breakout, the City of Boise noted in a press release.

Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) officers were transporting Skylar Meade, a prison inmate, to a hospital for treatment when an unknown gunman allegedly attacked the officers, city authorities said in a press statement. (RELATED: Handcuffed Car Theft Suspect Escaped Custody, Philadelphia Police Say)

The gunman allegedly shot two officers, and one Boise police officer shot another correctional officer in the confusion, the press statement read. The gunman and Meade then allegedly got in “a grey four-door sedan” and fled the scene, authorities noted.

The Boise Police Department posted photos of the “escaped IDOC inmate Skylar Meade” and of the alleged getaway vehicle on Twitter.

(1/3) An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway after an incident at Saint Alphonsus early this morning. Officers have secured the scene. Boise Police are looking for two outstanding suspects traveling in a grey four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic with ID plates. pic.twitter.com/Km3mdKw7XP — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 20, 2024

The department also tweeted an updated photo of the inmate.

Update: Investigators provide updated photos of escaped IDOC inmate: https://t.co/19X9eYETNh pic.twitter.com/u6UIY3WbpN — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 20, 2024

“This brazen, violent, and apparently coordinated attack on Idaho Department of Corrections personnel, to facilitate an escape of a dangerous inmate, was carried out right in front of the Emergency Department, where people come for medical help, often in the direst circumstances,” Boise police chief Ron Winegar said in the press statement. ” I am grateful this harrowing incident did not result in loss of life, and we are monitoring the wounded IDOC officers with great hope for a full and speedy recovery of all involved,” he added. The police chief claimed that both suspects were “armed, dangerous, and” willing to use violence.

All three wounded officers are now in stable condition, the IDOC noted in their own press statement. Meade was previously convicted on charges of assault and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, the press statement read.