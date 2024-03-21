‘Like A Grown Man Believing In The Tooth Fairy’: Fox Panelist Rips Kavanaugh Accuser’s Memoir

Former Senate Judiciary Committee spokesman Garrett Ventry ripped Christine Blasey Ford’s new memoir Wednesday on Fox News that details her allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Ventry appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the release of Ford’s new memoir which she discussed in an interview with “The View” on Tuesday. Fox guest host Jeanine Pirro questioned Ventry on his thoughts regarding Ford claiming that her book could help “another person” who may go through her situation. (RELATED: Joy Behar Scolds Men In Audience For Not Applauding Kavanaugh Accuser)

Ventry stated that sexual assault allegations against a Supreme Court nominee appear to be the “playbook” for Democrats, noting how the public has continuously seen it. The former committee spokesman continued to call out holes within Ford’s testimony against Kavanaugh and stated that it was “flimsy” and “false.”

“Well, we saw this with Justice Thomas [and] we’ve seen this with now Justice Kavanaugh as well. It’s the playbook of the left to throw last-minute allegations to try to derail a Supreme Court nominee. We’ve seen this over and over again from the left here. I think if you take a step back, her claims in this book are about as accurate as like a grown man believing in the tooth fairy, they’re just not there. It’s ridiculous to believe in them. We saw this, I worked on Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation. It was very thorough. We literally had two hearings – that rarely ever happens,” Ventry stated.

“Judge Kavanaugh, at the time, had been through three FBI background checks. None of these things ever alleged. And as Carrie rightfully pointed out here, her main best friend and supposed cooperator Leland Keyser said she had no knowledge of this. The two other witnesses outside of Justice Kavanaugh – PJ Smyth, Mark Judge – also said this never happened. She couldn’t remember where it happened. She couldn’t remember how she got there, how she left, and no one can corroborate it. It’s flimsy and it’s false.”

Following Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court in 2018, Ford had written a letter to the late Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein claiming that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her at a high school house party in Montgomery County, Maryland during the early 1980s. Ford alleged that Kavanaugh pinned her on her back and groped her until a friend allegedly found them and tackled Kavanaugh off.

At the time, Kavanaugh denied the claims and later appeared at the hearings, along with Ford, to give their testimonies. Former President Donald Trump later reopened an FBI investigation into the justice, which senators were later allowed to review and voted to confirm Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court.