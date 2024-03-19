Joy Behar Scolds Men In Audience For Not Applauding Kavanaugh Accuser

“The View” co-host Joy Behar scolded the male audience members who did not applaud Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a high school house party in Montgomery County, Maryland in the early 1980s. She rehashed claims about how Kavanaugh allegedly pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes and bathing suit, and was able to escape after a friend entered the room and tackled them.

“Really fast, I was just wondering, those letters that you got. What was the percentage of men writing to you?” Behar asked Ford.

“So there were probably ten percent men, so we had bins called male mail and that’s where we would put the male mail,” Ford said.

“See, what they need to understand is they have to step up and help us,” Behar said. “We can’t do this ourselves. I noticed that a lot, I watched as people were clapping, some of the men did not clap in this audience.”

Earlier in the segment, Behar also said Ford’s testimony against Kavanaugh came with an “enormous” and “tremendous cost.” Ford said she and her family had to go into hiding for three-and-a-half months after she came forth with the allegations.

Co-host Sara Haines claimed she was a “highly credible witness” and pointed out how many people “remain skeptical” of her story, specifically naming Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham who allegedly did “not make contact” with Ford. (RELATED: Blasey Ford Says She Can’t Remember If She Gave Therapist Notes To A Reporter, But WaPo Claims It Had Them)

“I was prepared ahead of time that none of the Republicans were gonna speak with me and they were gonna use an outside interviewer and so I was actually surprised by how kind some of the other Republican senators were who broke that protocol and said hello,” Ford told the co-hosts.

“Who was that?” co-host Sunny Hostin asked.

“Can you name a good one?” Behar asked.

“Senator [Jeff] Flake [of Arizona] and Senator [Ben] Sasse [of Nebraska] both came over and said hello,” Ford replied.

One key witness in Ford’s testimony named Leland Keyser said in 2019 that she did not have confidence in Ford’s allegations. Ford alleged that Keyser was at the house party where the alleged assault occurred.

“It would be impossible for me to be the only girl at a get-together with three guys, have her leave, and then not figure out how she’s getting home,” she told New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly. “I just really didn’t have confidence in the story.”

“Those facts together I don’t recollect, and it just didn’t make any sense,” she added.

Footage obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation in late 2019 showed Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, saying her client was motivated to put an “asterisk” next to Kavanaugh’s name for when “he takes a scalpel at Roe v. Wade.”

A 26-year-old man named Nicholas Roske attempted to assassinate Kavanaugh at his residence in Montgomery County, Maryland, on June 8, 2022, following the leak of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The media hardly gave the attempted assassination any coverage, notably MSNBC, which only covered it for 15 minutes on the evening the news broke.