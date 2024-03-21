TikToker Goes Viral For Telling Illegal Immigrants How To Use Squatters’ Rights To Steal Americans’ Homes

A TikToker went viral for telling illegal migrants how to use squatters’ rights to steal Americans’ homes.

Leonel Moreno, known by his social media handle Leitooficial, posted a video of himself telling illegal migrants to take advantage of squatters’ rights laws and “invade” empty properties in the United States, the Post Millennial reported.

NEW: TikToker is going viral by telling illegal immigrants how to “invade” homes in America thanks to progressive squatting laws Remarkable. “We can invade a house in the USA, what do you think about this new law?” a video from one TikTok user read. The man said he has African… pic.twitter.com/b92DT9fYq7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2024



“I have thought about invading a house in the United States. I found out that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it. Guys here in United States also applies the of land invasion and I think that will be my next business, invading abandoned houses,” Mereno said in Spanish, which was translated to English through text placed in front of the video.

“Since I have looked for some codes with my friends, Africans, and they told me that they have already taken about seven houses. As the saying goes, ‘Daddy, you have to look for the return and the return right now to invade house since we are not in a street situation and in the only way we have to live in the street and not be a public burden,” he continued. “The Law says that the abandoned house deteriorated and that is in bad condition we can get. And repair and live in it and if we can sell it, even ask for credits with it. What do you say?” (REALTED: Video Appears To Show Illegal Migrants Attacking Cops At Randall’s Island Shelter)

Moreno’s video came after a homeowner in Queens was reportedly detained by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for allegedly trying to kick squatters out of her own home. Footage from ABC 7’s Eyewitness News showed Adele Andaloro confronting squatters after hiring a locksmith to change back the locks squatters changed on her property, which she inherited from her deceased parents and was attempting to sell.

New York city recognizes claims of squatters’ rights in people who have occupied a property for at least 30 days, according to the outlet.