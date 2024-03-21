Washington State Enacts Law Forcing K-12 Schools To Teach LGBTQ History

Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee reportedly signed a bill into law Monday mandating public schools to teach LGBT history starting next year.

Guided by the generalized ideals of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) ideology, the successful legislation (Senate Bill 5462) will inject “inclusive learning standards and instructional materials” into all public schools, which includes governmentally mandated lessons on LGBT history, KPTV reported. It was presented to the governor’s desk on March 8 and was signed by Inslee 10 days later.

The bill obliged public education leaders in the state to craft curricula that touch on the feats of historically-under-recognized figures in American history across the board. (RELATED: Drag Queen-Backed ‘Rainbow Book Bus’ Begins National Tour Giving Explicit Books To Kids)

Soon, public schools in Washington must provide “instructional materials that include the histories, contributions, and perspectives of historically marginalized and underrepresented groups,” according to the official language of the bill. (RELATED: Minnesota’s New ‘LGBT Education Specialist’ Thinks Teachers Should ‘Explain Nonbinary Identities’ To Preschoolers)

The passed bill requires each and every public school in the Evergreen state to roll out the new curriculum by Oct. 1, 2025, according to WA.gov.