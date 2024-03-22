Portion Of US On High Alert For ‘All Modes Of Severe Weather’ In Single Night

AccuWeather issued a serious weather warning Thursday for Sunday, March 24, where “all modes of severe weather are possible” throughout a large portion of the U.S.

Meteorologists are currently tracking a large storm system sitting off the Pacific Coast, which appears to be threatening to invade with our next bout of extreme weather, AccuWeather wrote Friday. An area stretching from the Plains, Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys will remain under the warning through the coming week, with blizzards expected further north, and it could all hit on Sunday night.

“The orientation of the jet stream and storm track will determine the nature, location and scope of the severe weather for the first part of next week,” AccuWeather’s long-range lead meteorologist Paul Pastelok noted in the forecast.

Hail, flooding, isolated tornadoes, localized yet damaging wind gusts, are all possible on Monday night, along with potentially damaging thunderstorms.

Further north, a foot or more of snow could land in eastern Montana through to Arrowhead, Minnesota. Travel throughout stretches of Interstates 80 and 90 should be anticipated. The National Weather Service (NWS) told forecasters that folks living on both the East and West Coasts should prepare for a wet weekend as three different systems converge from the Pacific, Gulf Coast and within the Gulf of Mexico. (RELATED: Get Ready For A Category 6 Hurricane, But Not In The Way You Think)

It really doesn’t feel like spring has sprung anywhere in the U.S. Hurricane season is already expected to be one of the strongest, thanks to the La Nina weather cycle. Some forecasters have even suggested the hurricane scale be adapted to accommodate larger storm systems, some of which could hit in 2024.