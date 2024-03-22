FBI Nabs Alleged MS-13 Senior Leader On Most Wanted List In Border City

A man accused of being a senior leader of the MS-13 gang, one of the largest criminal organizations, was captured by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to a CNN report.

Freddy Ivan Jandres-Parada was captured after four years at large, according to CNN. Jandres-Parada was reportedly accused of being a member of the gang’s board of directors, called the Ranfla Nacional, in Dec. 2020 by the Eastern District of New York’s federal prosecutors.

The FBI was “offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information” that would lead to his arrest, according to the bureau’s most wanted list.

“Freddy Ivan Jandres-Parada is wanted for his alleged involvement in the direction of MS-13 activity in the United States, Mexico, and El Salvador,” the FBI stated. (RELATED: MS-13 Gang Leader Gets Life In Prison After Grisly Crime Spree).

“Jandres-Parada has been charged with several terrorism offenses for his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians, law enforcement, and rival gang members, as well as drug distribution and extortion schemes worldwide,” the bureau added.

The 48-year-old was arrested in San Diego, California, on March 7, federal officials said, CNN reported. The next day, he reportedly waived refused bail, according to his detention documents. Jandres-Parada is currently at the federal jail in San Diego, awaiting transfer to federal custody in New York, court records revealed, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutors have charged multiple alleged MS-13 gang members with material support of terrorism and narcotics terrorism, according to CNN. They reportedly alleged the organization operated “military-style training camps; obtained weapons, handguns, rifles, grenades, improvised explosive devices (‘IEDs’) and rocket launchers” and “directed acts of violence and murder in El Salvador, the United States and elsewhere,” the indictment read.