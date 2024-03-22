Riley Strain’s Body Discovered In Cumberland River, Police Say

Police say they have recovered the body of missing 22-year-old, Riley Strain, who went missing from Luke Bryan’s Bar, 32 Bridge, after he went missing, Mar. 8.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) posted a bulletin to their Facebook page, Friday, notifying the public that they had recovered Strain’s body from the Cumberland River in West Nashville. They say Strain was found deceased “approximately 8 miles from downtown.”

“No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending,” the police added.

Evidence points to Strain falling by accident in Cumberland River, MNPD Police Chief John Drake told reporters, Friday, according to ABC News.

River workers discovered Strain’s body Friday morning, Drake reportedly continued

He said an autopsy would probably be conducted, Friday, ABC News reported.

Police notified the press and concerned citizens that more information will be shared.

“A media briefing will be held at 9:45 a.m. at 1741 Ed Temple Blvd, the Exxon Terminal entrance,” the MNPD wrote to their Facebook page.

Strain was reportedly last seen at a bar owned by country star Luke Bryan, The Tennessean reported Mar. 14. The establishment was reportedly placed under investigation over claims the University of Missouri student may have been overserved before he went missing.

The intense search for Strain included the use of helicopters, drones and foot patrols, ABC News reported. The Nashville Office of Emergency Management deployed two boats in an effort to locate the missing student, and used sonar technology to scan the Cumberland River.

OEM crews deployed 2 boats to aid with searches of the riverbank area. Addition of sonar equipment was requested with this launch & crews will work a path set in coordination with @MNPDNashville as they continue to investigate the whereabouts of the missing 22 year old student. pic.twitter.com/8HBifRdugv — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 13, 2024

Strain FaceTimed his mother the night he went missing and didn’t appear to be intoxicated, Chris Whiteid, the student’s stepfather, told ABC News. (RELATED: Missing College Student’s Last Known Text Revealed As TikTok Sleuths Find Bank Card At Unusual Location)

Whiteid added that Strain and his mother exchanged additional texts after speaking on FaceTime, ABC News reported. The last text reportedly was, “I love you.”