REPORT: Police Arrest Guidance Counselor For Allegedly Engaging In Sexual Acts With 14-Year-Old

Police reportedly arrested a guidance counselor in North Carolina for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old.

Jessica Patrick Finley, a guidance counselor at McDowell County High School, allegedly performed sexual acts on a student multiple times in her office at the school, according to search warrants, WLOS reported.

Newly released warrants reveal disturbing allegations against a North Carolina guidance counselor charged with sex crimes involving a minor.



Finley and the underage victim exchange various text messages, including some about Finley leaving her husband and children to “be with” the victim instead, the warrant states. The teenager reportedly believed she was dating Finley, according to the outlet.

McDowell County High School graduate Stormey Greene said she was “disgusted” when she learned of the sex charges against Finley, calling it “weird” that the guidance counselor would “leave her family for a minor.” Greene moved in with Finley after her parents lost custody of her due to drug charges, saying that Finley eventually grew combative and had angry outbursts. However, Greene denied Finley ever being sexual with her. (RELATED: Police Accuse Man Of Committing Sex Crimes Against Teen Girls While Posing As Student)

“I did know she was close with students, like weirdly close with students,” Greene told the outlet. “She would be someone I always went to whenever things were going wrong at home.”

McDowell County Schools released a statement Thursday regarding Finley’s arrest, according to WLOS.

“On February 28, 2024, McDowell County Schools was made aware of an inappropriate relationship involving Jessica Finley and a minor child. The McDowell High School administration immediately turned the information over to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, which led to a broader investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, ultimately leading to an arrest later that evening. Ms. Finley, a Guidance Counselor and Volleyball Coach for McDowell High School, immediately resigned from her position,” the statement read.

“McDowell County Schools has fully cooperated with all law enforcement officials from the very beginning of the investigation, and we will continue to do so. We have been most appreciative of the professionalism of the SBI and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time,” the school continued.

“The school system is devastated by the allegations of this serious breach of trust by an employee. We strive to keep our students safe in all instances, and when such atrocities occur, we are left with unanswered questions and a great deal of healing. We are grateful to our partners at the Sheriff’s Office and the SBI for taking such swift action,” the statement read.

“We encourage you to pause to recognize that a child is involved, which means we should show compassion, kindness, and reservation in our remarks,” the school concluded.

Finley, who resigned from her position at the school in late February, remains in jail on $600,000 bond, the outlet reported. An investigation is ongoing as authorities said Finley may face more charges.