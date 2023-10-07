Former New Jersey Tennis Instructor Convicted Of Sexual Abuse Against 12-Year-Old Student

Former New Jersey tennis instructor Terry Y. Kuo was convicted of a series of sexual crimes against a student, which started when the girl was just 12 years old. The jury verdict found Kuo guilty on 14 charges, including two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, the New York Post reported.

The case came to light when one of Kuo’s students came forward, alleging she had been sexually assaulted by the former tennis pro on multiple occasions between August 2016 and November 2017. This revelation prompted a thorough investigation by prosecutors, leading to Kuo’s conviction, according to the outlet.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago expressed his deep concern about the defendant’s actions, stating, “The conduct of this defendant, so thoroughly outlined by our prosecutors during the course of this trial, was nearly incomprehensibly manipulative and predatory. We sincerely thank the jury for carefully weighing the facts and reaching the appropriate conclusion.”(RELATED: Victim Who Was Sexually Assaulted By Trans Student Files Lawsuit Against Loudoun County School District)

Former NJ tennis coach sexually assaulted minor student https://t.co/KxF0DepIn8 pic.twitter.com/xqSSAvGW5k — New York Post (@nypost) October 7, 2023

Kuo was arrested in Marlboro in November 2017. While initially indicted in February 2018, the case took multiple turns as superseding indictments were filed in December 2018 and January 2023, leading up to the trial’s commencement late last month, per the Office of The Monmouth County Prosecutor.

The exhaustive list of convictions handed down by the jury showcases the severity of Kuo’s actions. He was found guilty on a total of 14 charges, including two counts of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, first-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child via Manufacture of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, first-degree Kidnapping, three counts of second-degree Sexual Assault, second-degree Endangering via Manufacture of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, third-degree Endangering via Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, third-degree Endangering via Engaging in Sexual Conduct, third-degree Obscenity, fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and fourth-degree Conspiracy to Commit Evidence Tampering.

He could be facing life in prison when sentenced Dec. 1.