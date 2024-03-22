Ronna McDaniel Jumps Straight To Liberal Cable Network After RNC Departure

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is reportedly joining NBC News as an on-air contributor after resigning from her political position.

McDaniel made the move three weeks after resigning from her post after the South Carolina primary. Former North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley currently serves as the RNC’s chairman beside former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is the co-chair.

She is set to make her first debut on this upcoming Sunday’s edition of “Meet the Press,” according to The New York Times. She is also expected to appear on MSNBC to give commentary.

Carrie Budoff Brown, the overseer of NBC News’s political coverage, said McDaniel will provide “an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party,” according to the Times.

Of Course. 🤡👉Former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Moves to NBC News As Commentator https://t.co/APtjNTvAdu — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 22, 2024

“It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team,” Brown wrote in a memo, according to the Times.

McDaniel, who had served as the committee chairwoman since 2016, won her fourth term as the chairwoman in January 2023, after attorney Harmeet Dhillon and entrepreneur Mike Lindell challenged her. She received major pressure after the Republican Party faced considerable losses in the 2022 midterm election. (RELATED: Trump-Endorsed Candidate Throws Hat In Ring To Succeed Ronna McDaniel As RNC Chair)

Many within the RNC grew concerned about the organization’s finances due to major donations dropping before the 2024 elections. The RNC had the lowest amount of cash on hand since 2015, holding only $9.1 million, according to financial records released by The Washington Post.

McDaniel then came under fire with 2024 Republican presidential candidates, most notably former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who repeatedly criticized her leadership during the debates and called on her to resign. Ramaswamy launched a petition to replace McDaniel on a website called FireRonna.com.