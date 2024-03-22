‘Open Border Psychos’: Fmr Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Rips Dems ‘Pro-Invasion’ Stance As Border Crisis Continues

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller ripped Democrats’ “pro-invasion” stance Friday on Fox News after new footage released continues to show the ongoing southern border crisis.

Miller appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the border crisis as new footage released by the New York Post on Thursday shows a massive group of illegal immigrants rushing the National Guard down at the El Paso, Texas border. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked Miller his thoughts on the issue and on Democrats continuing to blame Republicans for the crisis. (RELATED: Video Shows Illegal Migrants Overwhelming Texas National Guard, Storming Border Wall)

“These people, Laura, are open border psychos,” Miller stated. “Joe Biden came into office, dismantled every single deportation policy President Trump had in place that sealed the border up and they instituted by choice, design, and premeditation nationwide catch and release. Catch the alien, release them [and] resettle them on the taxpayer dime. That is the Joe Biden, Democrat policy. They are pro-invasion, period, end of story.”

“They know that, they just think the invaders are never going to come for them and their compounds,” Ingraham added.

The video footage, released by former Daily Caller News Foundation reporter and current NY Post reporter Jennie Taer, shows a chaotic scene of roughly a hundred illegal immigrants breaking down a barrier before storming members of the Texas National Guard. Following the incident, Taer told Fox News that it is believed “many” of the illegal immigrants who participated in the incident may have been processed and released into the country due to Title 8.

The Title 8 measure, which was pushed back into effect by the Biden Administration, allows migrants to claim asylum and have their declaration vetted through U.S. courts. The southern border has seen a record number of encounters since the Biden Administration, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reporting over 6.6 million encounters with illegal immigrants since the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year.