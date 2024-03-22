Video Shows Police Officer Save K9 From Certain Death

A Brevard County police officer saved her K-9’s life when the dog unknowingly jumped off the ledge of a bridge leading to a 75-foot drop.

While returning to her vehicle following “a very fluid scene and felony arrest on top of the 528 Causeway” East of Orlando, K-9 Deputy Lauren Donaldson sprung into action when her K-9 suddenly lept over the rail of the bridge, according to the department’s post on Facebook. Donaldson held tight to the leash, keeping the dog from plummeting 75 feet into the water below. Within seconds, she can be seen hoisting the K-9 back onto the causeway, the dog wagging its tail after being pulled to safety.

Zeppelin, a Belgian Malinois, weighs approximately 75 pounds; whereas Lauren weighs 122 pounds, according to the department. “Without Lauren’s fast action there is no question that “Zeppelin” would have fallen approximately 75 feet into the Indian River and most likely to his death!!” Said Sheriff Wayne Ivey on the Facebook post.

“Lauren and “Zeppelin” are two-time reigning champions in the “Hardest Hitting K-9” category of the Space Coast K-9 Competition and I could not be more proud of Lauren for all she does as a member of our team and to protect our community!!” Said Sheriff Ivey. “I’m still mad at “Zeppelin” for giving us all a huge scare, but am so grateful that he is okay and unharmed!!”

Donaldson and Zeppelin are an award-winning duo within the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

In November 2023, the pair won "Hardest Dog" and "Fastest Dog" during the Space Coast K9 Competition.