Iditarod Race Gets Off To A Great Start After Musher Is Forced To Shoot And Kill A Moose

Ahh … the Iditarod. A great American race.

The 2024 edition of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska got off to one hell of a start Monday that just screams “MERICA,” as a legendary participant was forced to shoot and kill a moose after it attacked his dogs.

Having five Iditarod wins on his resume, which is the most all-time (so this guy is the Tom Brady of the Iditarod), Dallas Seavey told officials that he was put in a situation where he had to kill a moose after it attacked his dogs and injured one of them. (RELATED: UNLV Football Coach Barry Odom Tries To Ride Bull To Raise Money For Program, Gets Absolutely Thrashed Instead)

Things went down not much longer after the event kicked off, with Seavey saying that it happened around 1:43 AM near the town of Skwentna.

“[Seavey] was forced to dispatch a moose in self defense after the moose became entangled with the dogs and the musher on the trail,” said officials in a statement, per OutKick. “Seavey and his team were 14 miles outside of the Skwentna checkpoint on their way to the Finger Lake checkpoint.”

The injured dog was flown to Anchorage for an evaluation.

What were the odds that something like this would happen to the Michael Jordan of the Iditarod?

That bet would have cashed out tremendously.