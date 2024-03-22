‘What Is The Plan?’: ‘Outnumbered’ Co-Hosts Rip MTG Over Motion To Vacate ‘Tantrum’

Panelists on “Outnumbered” blasted Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia Friday after she filed a motion to vacate targeting House Speaker Mike Johnson following the passage of a “minibus” spending bill.

Greene filed the motion Friday shortly before the House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year by a 286 to 134 vote. Co-hosts Emily Compagno and Kayleigh McEnany blasted Greene for filing the motion. (RELATED: ‘Y’all Don’t Have The Votes’: Ingraham Presses Gaetz On How He’ll Pass Key Legislation After McCarthy Ouster)

“I feel we are seeing yet another tantrum by a tiny fraction of that conference that is disrupting the entire machine that we just exhaustively waited for it to get back on track, and here we are again watching someone steal the time, steal the audio, steal the limelight, steal the attention,” Compagno said. “She says we should have our attention on the illegals streaming across the border, on a million other things. No, our attention was on you while you gave a presser. I am sick and tired of it as a Republican and an American citizen. I want them to get to work.”

WATCH:



“I love Speaker Johnson. Who would be better than him, MTG? What is your plan?” Compagno asked. “I don’t want the legislature to taking two days up to vote for that, to figure everything out and look incompetent during a presidential election year. This is the last thing I want to be subjected with and at a minimum, it is disappointing.”

McEnany, a former White House press secretary, joined in the criticism, saying that Greene’s press conference delayed efforts to show a viral video showing illegal immigrants storming into the United States and nearly trampling four National Guardsmen.

“There’s a great irony here, Carly. As I’m listening to Marjorie Taylor Greene, I hear her say that there’s a video everyone is focused on. That video is of illegal immigrants rushing our border,” McEnany said. “That is a video about six minutes ago, we were set to play. It is a video you are not seeing right now because instead, we are talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene. It raises the question: She didn’t make this live, so nothing happens for two weeks. Is this a fundraising exercise can go back to the district a fundraiser off of this?”

“What’s the motive here?” McEnany asked.

