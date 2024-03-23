Police Reportedly Find Nearly $3 Million, 30 Pounds Of Cocaine In Hidden Furniture Compartments Inside Apartment

A 60 year old Bronx man was arrested Wednesday after nearly 30 pounds of cocaine and approximately $3 million were found hidden in his apartment, authorities say.

The man, Juan Rondon, is originally from the Dominican Republic, but was allegedly deported in 2006 for unknown reasons. Investigators went to the Norwood home of the man after seeing him enter 3405 Gates Place with a bag, and return with the same bag shortly afterwards, according to a press release. He then returned to the building empty handed. There they found 12 kilos of cocaine and $3 million dollars hidden away in secret compartments of Rondon’s furniture, officials say. (RELATED: Smugglers Put Drugs In Last Place You Would Expect. Police Find It Anyway)

30 lbs of coke, $3 million found hidden in NYC man’s home: Cops https://t.co/0ErBacWTmq pic.twitter.com/dS3QMWoU2J — New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2024

“A multi-million-dollar drug den looked like any ordinary apartment until our agents and investigators uncovered hidden compartments in various pieces of furniture filled with contraband,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said in the press release. “Over 12 kilos of cocaine and over three million dollars of drug proceeds were seized as part of this ongoing investigation.”

“Dressers, nightstands, and a coffee table contained large hidden compartments stuffed with bags of cash,” officials said in the press release. “Money was wrapped in bundles and labeled with dates spanning the past several years.”

Rondon was charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First and Third Degrees and was held without bail, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

“This investigation shows how lucrative the cocaine trafficking business can be,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said. “Investigative savvy and perseverance, with some canine assistance, netted the narcotics proceeds and prevented millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine from hitting the streets of New York City and surrounding areas.”

Rondon is being held without bail.