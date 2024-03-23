Patricia Arquette Opens Up About Filming ‘Terrifying’ Nude Scene In ‘Lost Highway’ As Crew Said Crude Things

Patricia Arquette recalled her terrifying experience filming the nude scene for “Lost Highway” in an interview with Variety published Thursday.

Behind the scenes, the actress revealed that she faced challenges while filming the scenes for the film’s explicit content. “I was so extremely modest: I would take a bath in the dark. The scene when my character had to strip was terrifying to me,” she told Variety. “Some of the guys were saying crude things and I told David: ‘I am not comfortable – they are saying gross things.’ He said: ‘You read the script. Wait, who said what?’ When I came back, all these men were looking at their feet, all apologetic.”

Arquette stood up for herself and demanded privacy during intimate scenes. “I do have a tough side, I’ll tell ya. It was supposed to be a closed set. I said: ‘If I take this robe off and I look at you, and I know you don’t have to be there, I am going to punch you in the face,” she continued. “Later, I told Balthazar [Getty, playing her love]: ‘Just keep your hands on my tits. I would rather you hold them than the whole world saw them.’” (RELATED: ‘We Were Both Naked’: Florence Pugh Spills On Major Mishap While FIlming Intimate Scene)

Arquette also touched on her physical preparation for the role, choosing not to conform to the beauty standards at the time.

“I did that for ‘True Romance’ and even then, my body type was not ‘the body type’ of that time. It was curvy and athletic, and strong, and I got criticism for that. ‘Your teeth aren’t straight’ and all this bullshit,” Arquette recounted. “Now, I look at ‘Lost Highway’ and think: ‘It wasn’t such a big risk. You look alright, kid’.”