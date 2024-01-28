‘We Were Both Naked’: Florence Pugh Spills On Major Mishap While FIlming Intimate Scene

Florence Pugh shared details of an unexpected mishap while filming an intimate scene for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” in a newly released video by Universal Pictures.

During a candid panel discussion, alongside co-star Emily Blunt and moderated by Jamie Dornan, Pugh shared a behind-the-scenes hiccup that added an unexpected layer of complexity to their performance. Pugh recounted a moment of unforeseen technical difficulty while she was filming a sex scene with Cillian Murphy, according to Indiewire.

“In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke,” Pugh said, Indiewire noted. “No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked! And it was not ideal timing, and there weren’t many cameras. And one camera was in the shop being fixed, and Chris [Nolan] turned and asked someone ‘Where’s the other camera?’ The camera was in the shop — bad news for that person who gave him the news.” (RELATED: The Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Dropped, And It’s Epic)

Pugh saw this as an opportunity for an impromptu lesson in cinematography, the outlet reported. “And we then had to figure out how to fix this camera. So Cillian and I are in this room together, it’s a closed set so we’re both holding our bodies, and this camera surgeon comes into the room and starts [working] on the camera and I thought ‘Well, this is my moment to learn. So, tell me, what’s wrong with this camera,” she recounted.

“You just make your moments. And I’m like ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?’ Anyway he explains, and actually Chris comes in that it’s become the light is coming in wrong,” Pugh further added, according to Indiewire. “It’s just amazing that everyone on this set was so knowledgable and so ready to make this kind of movie, that there was no dull moment.”