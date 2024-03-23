Man Caught Eating Severed Human Leg After Allegedly Swiping It From Train Accident, Video Shows

A man was caught Friday in Wasco, California appearing to eat a severed human leg after he allegedly stole it from a train accident scene, video footage shows.

Video posted online captured a man, who is believed to be 27-year-old Resendo Tellez, walking around with a severed leg prior to being caught by authorities. The man, who was wearing a large red jacket and baggy black sweatpants, could be seen swinging what appeared to be a human leg before reportedly taking small bites and examining it.

As the video continues the man could be seen turning around to look out towards the street and attempting to walk away as multiple police cars could be seen and heard closing in on the man. (RELATED: Heart-Stopping Video Shows Amazon Van Split In Half By Train Impact)

Graphic. Verified video shows a Latino man in Wasco, Calif. appearing to bite into the severed leg of a person who was hit and killed by an Amtrak train today. Deputies arrested Resendo Tellez for removing evidence from a scene of an accident. pic.twitter.com/rxC3jmj2gK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 22, 2024

Authorities arrested Tellez after officials learned that the 27-year-old had allegedly removed the human leg from a scene at the Wasco Amtrak station, according to Bakersfield Now. Prior to Tellez’s arrest, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad police received reports around 8 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck and killed by a train, causing one of his legs to be severed.

Authorities additionally noted that the pedestrian had been hit in front of the train’s platform, according to 23 ABC Bakersfield. Arrest records show that Tellez was charged with a misdemeanor for “removing human body parts from an area that is not a cemetery without law enforcement approval,” the outlet reported.

Officials confirmed that an investigation is still ongoing for the person killed by the Amtrak train, according to 23 ABC Bakersfield. Tellez is scheduled for a first court appearance on March 26, the outlet reported.