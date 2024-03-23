’She Is Never Here’: Residents Of AOC’s District Blast NYC’s Crime Wave, Migrant Crisis

Residents of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional district blasted New York City’s crime wave and migrant crisis Tuesday.

“Fox and Friends Weekend” host Rachel Campos-Duffy spoke to disgruntled residents in Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional district around 10 a.m. Tuesday in a segment that aired Saturday morning. Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents expressed contempt toward the progressive Democrat, stating that she “abandoned” them.

“She is never here,” one woman said of the Democratic representative. “I was a volunteer for her. She completely abandoned our community.”

“We would ask her to do her job of taking care of this neighborhood, to do a better job,” one man told Campos-Duffy when asked what he would say to Ocasio-Cortez.

“She should come and walk around here and see all, see everything” another man said. “All the garbage, all the people getting robbed during the daytime and the nighttime.”

The residents complained to Campos-Duffy about New York City’s migrant crisis and crime surge. (RELATED: Homeowner Detained For Allegedly Kicking Squatters Out Of Own Home: REPORT)

“There’s so much immigration now,” one man told Campos-Duffy. “There’s so many Venezuelans, Ecuadorians, Mexicans that crossed over. You know, due to Biden.”

“Are you seeing crime? More crime?” the Fox News host asked.

“Crime? Yeah, more crime. There’s more crime going on. Robberies, a lot of crackheads,” he replied.

One woman told Campos-Duffy that “you cannot walk around” in the district past 7 p.m. Another woman said that she feels “very unsafe, truly,” mentioning that someone attempted to assault her three times.

A man and woman who own a café told Campos-Duffy that their business “was affected” by crime, stating that other businesses close early as a result.

“Brick-and-mortar businesses are suffering a lot. We have a lot of closed doors, a lot of businesses that are just closing every single day because they can’t compete with the prices that the street vendors outside are, are giving everyone,” another man said.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in early March that she was deploying the National Guard and the New York State Police (NYSP) to New York City subways. This comes as residents say their quality of life has dropped due to crime and illegal migration, according to polling data.