Kathy Hochul Orders National Guard Into New York City Subway System To Stem Rising Crime

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she was deploying the National Guard and New York State Police (NYSP) to New York City (NYC) subways, ABC News reported.

Hochul undertook this decision because of the rising spike in transit crime, the outlet reported. Gov. Hochul announced these measures in a speech Wednesday that lasted over 30 minutes. (RELATED: New York Pledges More Than $2 Billion To Assist City Migrant Crisis)

The New York executive unveiled a five point plan that she says will provide security to the subway.

“I’m committed to ensuring all New Yorkers feel safe on our subways. To do that, we will: [1] Increase public safety personnel [2] Introduce legislation to protect riders & workers [3] Add security cameras [4] Boost collaboration to hold offenders accountable [5] Expand SCOUT Teams,” Hochul tweeted.

“Let me be very clear, these brazen heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated,” the governor said after listing an incident that threatened the life of a New York subway rider. She claimed that over the course of six days, she met with NYC leadership and subway officials to “find new ways to work together to go after the repeat offenders … deterring crime and protecting the people on our subways.”

“I am redeploying nearly 1,000 members of the New York State Police, MTA Police, and MTA National Guard to conduct bag checks in the city’s busiest transit stations,” Gov. Hochul said.

Police arrested three suspects Feb. 23 in relation to the death of a 45-year-old commuter, the New York City Police Department NYPD said. Police found the victim unconscious, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A human leg was found on a subway track Feb. 17 in the Bronx, according to NBC New York. The discovery led to a temporary suspension in operations.

Police also arrested a Brooklyn resident Feb. 16 who allegedly attacked a cellist in the station, according to the New York Post. Police previously arrested the resident eight times for theft, criminal contempt of court and other alleged instances of assault.