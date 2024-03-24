Eric Trump Says Insurance Companies ‘Were Laughing’ When Trump Asked For Half-Billion Dollar Bond Request

Eric Trump said Sunday that insurance companies “were laughing” when former President Donald Trump asked for a half-billion-dollar bond request while on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

The former president reported being unable to post a $454 million bond after being ordered to pay the State of New York as part of a ruling in his civil fraud case brought upon by Democratic Attorney General Letitia James. Eric Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that the amount his father was ordered to pay was “not available in the United States” after being turned down by various insurance companies.

“You know what, it was a crooked number,” Eric Trump said. “There are no victims. There is no number. The number should be zero. My father’s run a great company. I run a great company. We’ve never had a default. We’ve never missed a payment. We’ve never been in a breach of covenant.”

Eric Trump mentioned that Trump “already won” his appeal of the verdict, referring to Judge Anil Singh’s ruling that the former president is allowed to seek loans to secure the amount needed to pay his bond. (RELATED: ‘Her Credibility Is Shot’: Georgia State Senator Breaks Down Next Steps In Fani Willis Probe)

“Maria, this is lawfare,” the Republican nominee’s son said. “They want to hurt my father, who’s winning the presidential race right now. He’s beating Biden in every single poll in every single swing state. He came out and said he wants to put hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign. And how do they deprive him of that?”

“They have [Judge Arthur Engoron] come up with an astronomical number, give you zero time to post a bond, a bond that’s not even commercially available in the United States. It’s not — no one’s ever seen a bond this size,” he continued.

“Every single person when I came to them saying, ‘Hey, can I get a half-billion-dollar bond?’ Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing,” Eric Trump said. “Top executives of the largest surety companies had never seen anything of this size. What, they’re going to start seizing assets if he can’t put up something that’s not available in the United States?”

James recently took the first step toward seizing former President Donald Trump’s assets. The New York attorney general filed judgements against Trump, his sons and the Trump Organization on March 6 in Westchester County, where Trump owns a golf resort and a private estate.