James Carville Lashes Out At ‘Preachy Females’ Over Democrats’ Low Polls

Democratic strategist James Carville lashed out at “preachy females” Saturday over the Democratic Party’s low polling.

Carville told the New York Times (NYT) that “too many preachy females” caused the Democratic Party’s declining popularity, stating that seeing President Joe Biden’s low approval numbers is like “walking in on your grandma naked.”

“You can’t get that image out of your mind,” Carville told the outlet.

Biden’s approval rating remains at 37%, the NYT noted, despite his campaign’s hope that the president’s 2024 State of The Union address would improve polling.

Carville described the Democrats’ prioritization of “woke” policies as “feminine,” stating that this is “killing us.” He warned Biden that the black vote was at risk, urging Democrats to change their focus as the general election approaches.

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females,” Carville told the NYT. “‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.’”

“If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election,” he continued. “I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”

Carville said that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “projects energy” compared to Biden despite being “insane” and a “criminal,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: CNN Data Analyst Breaks Down Impact Of Biden’s SOTU Address On Voters)

“Now don’t tell me that Biden has more energy or cognition than Trump because it’s evident that, yeah, Trump’s got word salads, but he projects energy,” the Democratic strategist said.

Carville characterized Biden as a “tenacious guy” who “doesn’t even know what ‘woke’ is.” The Democratic strategist told the president to “soldier on and let the Democratic groups kick in.”