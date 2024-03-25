Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Idiot US, Mexico Fans During CONCACAF Nations League Final

Idiot fans gon’ idiot fan.

The United States got a 2-0 victory Sunday night to win the CONCACAF Nations League title, however, some of the fans that were at AT&T Stadium are stealing the spotlight a little bit — and this was mixed with the whole drama of homophobic slurs being thrown around by Mexican fans.

In other words, it was absolute chaos … I told you guys soccer was exciting. (RELATED: CONCACAF Nations League Final Comes To A Stop Twice After Mexican Fans Throw Homophobic Slurs At USMNT)

As far as the homophobic slurs, that’s nothing new with Mexico’s fanbase. It happened in 2023 in a match between them and the United States, leading to four red cards being drawn (the U.S. won that game, 3-0.). And it also happened in 2021, with Mexican fans throwing both debris and slurs like some real degenerates. It’s just how they are.

So you might not be surprised to see this video, showing that they’ve now graduated to wild brawls.

WATCH:

Wild fight breaks out in the stands involving USA and Mexico fans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, USMNT won the game 2-0 pic.twitter.com/AHuWvlBv4M — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 25, 2024

It’s always funny to me how Mexico can never beat us, so they have to resort to violence in order to get some kind of “victory.” At the same time, we Americans weren’t very well represented here.

In other words, this is just an example of idiots being idiots.

And on top of that, an example of why you can’t even go to a sporting event anymore without a brawl breaking out.

Sad.