Court Sets Trial Date In Trump’s New York Hush Money Criminal Case

The New York Supreme Court set April 15 as the beginning of a criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, rejecting his effort to delay the proceeding, according to multiple reports.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has been charged with 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business records related to an alleged payment of “hush money” to Stephanie Clifford, a pornographic actress known by the stage name “Stormy Daniels,” in exchange for silence about their alleged extramarital affair. Trump had sought to delay the case’s proceedings as well as sanction the prosecutors of the New York County District Attorney’s Office, though both efforts were rejected by Acting Justice Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case. (RELATED: Manhattan DA Asks Judge To Impose Gag Order On Trump)

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

