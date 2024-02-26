Manhattan DA Asks Judge To Impose Gag Order On Trump

Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg of Manhattan, New York, has petitioned to impose a gag order on former President Donald Trump.

Trump was indicted by Bragg on April 4, 2023, for 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business records related to his alleged payments of “hush money” to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name of “Stormy Daniels,” to conceal an alleged extramarital affair with her. On Monday, following Trump’s frequent criticism of the case and of Bragg, personally, the New York County District Attorney’s office filed a notice of intent to bring a motion to prohibit Trump from making “extrajudicial statements” regarding the case, commonly known as a “gag order.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Appeals New York Civil Fraud Trial Verdict)

“To protect the integrity of this criminal proceeding and avoid prejudice to the jury, the People respectfully request that this Court issue a narrowly tailored order restricting certain prejudicial extrajudicial statements by defendant,” began Bragg’s memorandum in support of the order. “Defendant has a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about the participants in various judicial proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, lawyers, and court staff. Those remarks, as well as the inevitable reactions they incite from defendant’s followers and allies, pose a significant and imminent threat to the orderly administration of this criminal proceeding and a substantial likelihood of causing material prejudice.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

