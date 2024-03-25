Diddy’s Home Raided By Homeland Security

The home of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was raided by Homeland Security on Monday in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, Fox 11 News reported.

Combs’ Holmby Hills mansion was the subject of Monday’s raid, and reports indicate the famous rapper’s Miami home was also raided on the same day, according to Fox 11 News. Helicopters hovering over the rapper’s estate showed federal agents conducting their search of his home. The investigation reportedly comes on the heels of numerous allegations that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted young women over the course of his career.

SkyFOX captured images of individuals exiting the home and being detained by police, according to Fox 11 News. Unconfirmed reports suggested Diddy may have been among those taken into custody.

Initial reports suggest the home is registered to Bad Boys Films, a division of Bad Boys Entertainment. One of Combs’ daughters is also reportedly listed on the home.

The alleged sexual assault crimes were reportedly committed in multiple states. A warrant of this magnitude suggests the state and local attorneys have been working together on the case against Diddy. It is believed the investigation centers around laptops, flash drives and any evidence that may connect the famous singer and producer to the crimes that he’s been accused of committing.

Diddy’s troubles reportedly erupted when famous R&B singer, and Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie launched a lawsuit against him in New York, alleging sexual abuse, among other allegations. (RELATED: Diddy Accused Of Gang Raping Underage Girl. He Issues Furious Denial: ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’)

Cassie accused Diddy of forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them, and claimed he raped and beat her, over the course of their decades long relationship, according to Page Six.

One week later, two other women came forward with sexual assault claims against the rapper. One of those women, Joi Dickerson-Neal, accused Diddy of raping her, and claimed he possessed revenge porn that he threatened to use against her. She claimed she was drugged and raped, according to The New York Post.

This story continues to develop.